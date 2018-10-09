Going green

According to the Met department, temperature in Karachi is likely to reach 40 degree Celsius. The unusual weather patterns and rising temperatures are the irreversible effects of climate change. It is surprising that the countries that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change are doing nothing to reduce carbon emission.

The need of the hour is to take effective steps to combat climate change in an efficient manner. Instead of following conventional methods of energy production, we should turn to renewable energies such as solar. This will not only be economical, but will also protect the country from the devastating effects of climate change.

Hafsa Salman

Karachi