Varsity in Larkana

Larkana is the fourth largest city of Sindh, but it is unfortunate that it is deprived of a university. The city has a great historical significance and has been famous for well-known literary persons and educationists and is closely associated with famous political personalities of Pakistan. It is lamentable that no public university has been established in the city to date. Those who have a keen interest in completing their education are unable to leave their homes due to financial constraints and other family issues.

The chief minister of Sindh, the chairman of the HEC and all other relevant authorities must take necessary and immediate action for the establishment of a university in the city so that people of Larkana and the surrounding districts can get higher education with ease.

Suhail Ahmed Shaikh ( Larkana )