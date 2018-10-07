Anti-encroachments drive continues in Multan

MULTAN: The anti-encroachment drive on Saturday continued for the seventh consecutive day here. The special teams removed encroachments from the state lands possessed by illegal occupants. The anti-encroachments squad removed encroachments from Gulgasht Colony and New Multan colony and retrieved state lands worth millions of rupees.

The squads used heavy machinery to remove encroachments. The anti-encroachments teams removed encroachments from Jalal Mosque, Gardezi Market, Siddiqia Road and Madni Chowk. Officials disclosed that the state lands worth Rs 200 million had been retrieved during the operation and bulldozed commercial and domestic constructions during the operation.