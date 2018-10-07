College student injured in attack

TIMERGARA: A college student was injured when his friend opened fire on him at Narai Shah village in the jurisdiction of Talash Police Station on Saturday, police said.

The injured Wajid Ali, a student of 3rd semester in Technical College Timergara, told police that his friend Yaseen, a student of 10th class, had invited him to go on a picnic trip.

He said the accused opened fire on him with a pistol when they reached a dry stream at Narai Shah Talash.