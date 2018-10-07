College student injured in attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TIMERGARA: A college student was injured when his friend opened fire on him at Narai Shah village in the jurisdiction of Talash Police Station on Saturday, police said.
The injured Wajid Ali, a student of 3rd semester in Technical College Timergara, told police that his friend Yaseen, a student of 10th class, had invited him to go on a picnic trip.
He said the accused opened fire on him with a pistol when they reached a dry stream at Narai Shah Talash.
TIMERGARA: A college student was injured when his friend opened fire on him at Narai Shah village in the jurisdiction of Talash Police Station on Saturday, police said.
The injured Wajid Ali, a student of 3rd semester in Technical College Timergara, told police that his friend Yaseen, a student of 10th class, had invited him to go on a picnic trip.
He said the accused opened fire on him with a pistol when they reached a dry stream at Narai Shah Talash.
Comments