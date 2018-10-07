Canada honours Jimmy Engineer, Dossal

OTTAWA: The world renowned Pakistani artist Jimmy Engineer continues to promote and project the soft, positive and forward looking image of Pakistan through his art by delivering talks and interacting with people from all walks of life across the world.

Recently, the Canadian Senator Salma Attaullahjan hosted an event at the Parliament to recognize the work of Jimmy Engineer. Samir Dossal, President of the Canada-Pakistan British Council at Ottawa, Canada, was also invited. The invitation to special guests at the Senate is considered to be a tradition to honor people who have rendered extraordinary services in their respective fields. The Speaker of the Senate recognized Jimmy Engineer, which is rare honour bestowed on special guests.

Jimmy Engineer is known as a humanist whose paintings express harmony and peace, and are permanently on display at the Pakistan’s art galleries besides being in private collections and museums in many countries around the world. Similarly, Samir Dossal has been working to bring together the business organizations of Canadian and Pakistani origin to promote trade between the two countries.

The Canada Pakistan British Council facilitated the acquisition of the two wonderful works of art of Jimmy Engineer from Pakistan in the Royal Ontario Museum collection selected by the curator Deepali Dewan. The two paintings are part of Jimmy’s “Peace Series” and the plan to display it is already in the pipeline.