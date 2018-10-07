Shahbaz’s arrest criticised

KARACHI: Ishtiaq Baig, President PML-N Business Forum, has condemned the arrest of Mian Shahbaz Sharif, President PML-N and leader of opposition in the National Assembly, by the NAB authorities. Baig has said while Aleem Khan, Zulfi Bukhari, Pervaiz Khattak and other PTI stalwarts have been made ministers despite being investigated by NAB, it is highly condemnable and an illegal act of detaining and harassing the PML-N leaders and workers across the country.