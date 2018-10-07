Two murder accused held in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police have claimed to have arrested two murder accused in Tarlandi area on Saturday.

Syed Ismail Shah, station house officer Misri Banda Police Station, told reporters that the two accused, Abid and Sabit, had barged into the house of one Nadir, resident of Tarlandi, and a few days ago and shot him dead.

The accused had managed to escape the scene after committing the crime.

Motive behind the killing was stated to be a trivial issue. The SHO said the police arrested the killers during a raid in Tarlandi area.