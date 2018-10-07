Nine arrested in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The police arrested nine suspected persons including two robbers and seized narcotics and arms during action in Umarzai area on Saturday, official sources said.

They said that one Usman reported to the Umarzai police that he was on his way on his motorcycle when unidentified gunmen intercepted him and snatched Rs24,000 from him at gunpoint on Chena road. The police started investigation and arrested Yasir and Hazrat Bilal and recovered a pistol and stolen money from them. Also, the police arrested seven more suspected persons during the crackdown.