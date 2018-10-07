SJAS hosts reception for members on performing hajj

KARACHI: Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) in collaboration with the Karachi Press Club held its annual Haleem Party and also extended a warm reception to its two members Nasar Iqbal and Alam Zeb Safi for performing hajj here at KPC on Saturday.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Information, Archives and Anti-Corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab was the chief guest. Also present were SJAS patron and former provincial minister Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Essa Lab head and SJAS patron Farhan Essa, MPA Jamal Siddiqui, hockey Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui, Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) secretary Ahmed Ali Rajput, vice-president Mehfoozul Haq, secretary of Pakistan Softball Federation Asif Azeem, KPC chief Ahmed Khan Malik and Maqsood Ahmed Yousufi.