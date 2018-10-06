Memogate case: Haqqani’s permanent arrest warrant issued

ISLAMABAD: The Special Court Friday issued permanent arrest warrant for former ambassador to the United States (US) Husain Haqqani. Haqqani faces a case of embezzlement of around $2 million in the Pakistan embassy fund during his tenure. During the hearing of Memogate case headed by Special Judge Irum Niazi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented a report holding Haqqani responsible for misuse of the embassy funds. The report said a notice had also been posted outside Haqqani’s residence in Karachi. Earlier, international law expert Ahmer Bilal Soofi had informed the Supreme Court that Haqqani could not be brought back to Pakistan on charges of contempt of court. Haqqani left the country on January 3, 2013 on a four-day notice committing to come back; however, he did not return from the United States. Haqqani served as ambassador in the US between 2008 and 2011 and was removed for his alleged role in the Memogate controversy.