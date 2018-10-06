Two ‘MQM-London hitmen’ among six arrested by CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have apprehended six suspects, including target killers affiliated with a political party, during raids across the city.

Two suspected target killers were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Pak Colony area. They were identified as Syed Jawaid Shafique and Kamal Ahmad. CTD officials said they belong to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and the latter is a former in-charge of the party’s Pak Colony unit.

Separately, the CTD arrested three suspects allegedly involved in street crime. According to CTD SSP Pervez Chandio, the suspects are involved in at least 100 cases of street crime in various parts of the city including Shershah, SITE, Pak Colony and Baldia Town.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area. The suspects were identified as Hafeez, Waleed and Abdul Khaliq. According to the CTD officials, they snatched mobile phones from citizens and later sold them in Iran.

They have confessed to selling a large number of expensive stolen mobile phones in Iran while inexpensive ones in markets of Karachi. According to SSP Chandio, the three are associated with the Jabbar Langra group of Lyari gangsters. The CTD also claimed to have found arms and ammunition on them.

During another raid, the CTD arrested another suspect allegedly involved in multiple cases of street crime. He has been identified as Talha Ali. According to CTD In-charge Raja Omar Khattab, the suspect was involved in street crime in Jamshed Quarters, Garden, MA Jinnah Road and Soldier Bazaar. The arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage. Ali was also arrested earlier in the past, Khattab said, adding that he has been nominated in multiple cases registered with the PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters police.