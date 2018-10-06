Sat October 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today

Trump's latest video is the most bizarre thing on internet today
Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door

Dar’s ‘darlings’ shown the door
Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed

Appointment of top bureaucrats: Powers to PM, CMs to be curtailed
Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish

Imran advised to copy Bangladeshi model instead of Swedish
What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?

What Fawad Hassan Fawad disclosed about Shehbaz Sharif at NAB office?
Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

Zartaj Gul, five other ministers, take oath as federal cabinet members

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman

PTI govt decides to nominate Fakhar Imam as PAC chairman
Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched

Prime Minister's 100-days agenda progress tracker website launched
Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now

Fawad Chaudhry was earning more as anchor than as minister now
Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Shehbaz Sharif arrested in Ashiana Company scam

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
October 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two ‘MQM-London hitmen’ among six arrested by CTD

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Friday claimed to have apprehended six suspects, including target killers affiliated with a political party, during raids across the city.

Two suspected target killers were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Pak Colony area. They were identified as Syed Jawaid Shafique and Kamal Ahmad. CTD officials said they belong to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London and the latter is a former in-charge of the party’s Pak Colony unit.

Separately, the CTD arrested three suspects allegedly involved in street crime. According to CTD SSP Pervez Chandio, the suspects are involved in at least 100 cases of street crime in various parts of the city including Shershah, SITE, Pak Colony and Baldia Town.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the SITE area. The suspects were identified as Hafeez, Waleed and Abdul Khaliq. According to the CTD officials, they snatched mobile phones from citizens and later sold them in Iran.

They have confessed to selling a large number of expensive stolen mobile phones in Iran while inexpensive ones in markets of Karachi. According to SSP Chandio, the three are associated with the Jabbar Langra group of Lyari gangsters. The CTD also claimed to have found arms and ammunition on them.

During another raid, the CTD arrested another suspect allegedly involved in multiple cases of street crime. He has been identified as Talha Ali. According to CTD In-charge Raja Omar Khattab, the suspect was involved in street crime in Jamshed Quarters, Garden, MA Jinnah Road and Soldier Bazaar. The arrest was made with the help of CCTV footage. Ali was also arrested earlier in the past, Khattab said, adding that he has been nominated in multiple cases registered with the PIB Colony and Jamshed Quarters police.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win

Pakistan´s Yasir targets 20 Australian scalps, series win
Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies

Kuldeep five-for gives India record Test win against West Indies
´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine

´Great opportunity´ for Australia´s new boys, says Paine
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Photos & Videos

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face

Video: Shadab Khan has his birthday cake smashed in his face
Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from Twitter

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

Shilpa Shetty unveils the reason behind her Bollywood hiatus

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody

PML-N delegation calls for NA session over Shehbaz Sharif's custody