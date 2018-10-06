Sat October 06, 2018
Obaid Abrar Khan
October 6, 2018

Al-Azizia, Flagship references: Haris objects to judges’ meeting with DG NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s defence counsel Khawaja Haris on Friday raised the issue of a meeting between DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi with the judges hearing corruption references against the Sharif family. A meeting between Irfan Mangi and Accountability Court-I and Accountability Court-II judges Muhammad Bashir and Arshad Malik respectively was held here on Thursday.

Arshad Malik is hearing Al-Azizia and Flagship references against Nawaz and his family. During the hearing of references, Khawaja Haris said there were reports in the media about DG NAB Irfan Mangi’s meeting with the judges yesterday adding, “We should refrain from such situations”.

Judge Arshad Malik remarked, “I had summoned DG NAB and asked him to meet me day before yesterday; however, he left after waiting for some time which is why we met yesterday.”

He further remarked, “I had summoned Irfan Mangi in official capacity. I did not speak to him about the case. The only mention of the case in our conversation was that I could not meet him day before yesterday owing to an engagement.”

He further remarked, “There were some issues with the remand of NAB suspects and I told Mangi to solve them otherwise he would be in trouble”. The judge said it might be a huge issue for the media but not for the judges.

With these comments, the judge adjourned the hearing till Monday. Irfan Mangi arrived at the Judicial Complex, Islamabad on Thursday where he met judges Mohammad Bashir and Arshad Malik. Talking to the media, Mangi said it was a routine meeting and issues pertaining to the NAB officials’ small room in the building without an air conditioner and proper seating arrangements came under discussion.

He clarified that Panama references were not discussed during the meeting. “Panama case is over now. We are not even witnesses in the references anymore,” Mangi said in response to another question. “Whatever needs to be done is to be done by the courts,” he said.

