Kaghan receives first snowfall of winter

MANSEHRA: The mountainous parts of Kaghan valley on Thursday received the first snowfall of the season, making it more attractive for the tourists.
The Babusar Top, Malka-i-Parbat and other high mountainous parts of Kaghan valley received the snowfall.
Sardar Aftab, a local resident, said that the valley received a snowfall intermittently the entire day.
“The snowfall at Malka-i-Parbat, which is passing behind Lake Saiful Muluk and could be seen from Naraan, is an amazing scene of the beauty of nature,” said the resident.
