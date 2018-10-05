NAB DG meets AC judges dealing with Sharifs’ cases

ISLAMABAD: A key member of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) and National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Director General had a meeting with two judges of Accountability Court who are hearing corruption cases against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children.

The meeting between NAB DG Irfan Mangi and Accountability Courts’ judges took place behind closed doors. The meeting lasted over 90 minutes in the chamber of Judge Arshad Malik. Panama prosecution team’s supervisor Sardar Muzaffar also accompanied Rawalpindi NAB DG during the meeting.

Sources told The News that Panama references came under discussion during the meeting. Judge Muhammad Bashir had already announced verdict in Avenfield reference against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (R) Muhammad Safdar, while other two references against Nawaz Sharif are being heard in the court of Judge Arshad Malik. Judge Muhammad Bashir is still hearing a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

Mangi has been appointed Rawalpindi NAB DG during the trial of Panama references. “Since these references are being monitored by the Bureau’s Rawalpindi office, Irfan Mangi’s meeting with Accountability Court judges at this stage is crucial,” sources revealed.

Mangi paid visit after court timing. He entered the complex around 3:00pm. After visiting the prosecution team’s office he, along with Sardar Muzaffar, straightaway knocked at Judge Arshad Malik’s chamber where both judges welcomed the ‘special guest’. After detailed huddles, Irfan Mangi said that it was a routine meeting and he brought issues being faced by bureau’s prosecution in the complex. He referred limited seating capacity in the prosecution’s office as main reason for his visit. He said that AC’s are also not properly working.

To a query, he said that no discussion has been made on Panama references. “Panama case has been concluded and we are no more witnesses in these references,” Mangi said in response to another question. “It is the courts that will decide the references,” NAB DG said.

Later, spokesperson for Rawalpindi NAB, Bilal Pannu, also clarified by saying, “We are in process of shifting NAB’s regional offices hence inspection of office of prosecutors in accountability courts was conducted today to provide proper furniture, store facilities and ACs as demanded by them.”

Official sources said that the renovation and maintenance of the complex is not in the domain of the NAB. An official at the Judicial Complex said that it is not the proper route to approach the judges for the maintenance of ACs and furniture. The registrar of the court is most relevant official to be approached with any complaints or request, the official said. Judge Arshad Malik once remarked during proceedings of Panama references that there is no one who could take care of this complex. He lamented the miserable condition of the building, complaining that officially this complex has not been handed over to any specific department.

Nawaz Sharif’s defense counsel Khawaja Haris had already asked many questions from Panama JIT head Wajid Zia regarding Rawalpindi NAB DG role in the investigation. Khawaja Haris also brought on record that Mangi is a ‘tainted official’ against whom the apex court had ordered inquiry. Al-Azizia reference is almost at final stages, while Panama JIT head Wajid Zia has also been summoned in the last reference, Flagship Investment, for testimony. Wajid Zia had testified in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references earlier.