Punjab Jr Tennis title for Abdullah

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-0, 6-0 to win Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2018 here at Bagh-i-Jinnah Tennis Courts Lahore on Thursday.

It was an easy sailing for Adnan in under-16 final which earned him the title.In under-10 final, Abubaker Talha of Wapda beat Hamza Ali Rizwan by 8-3. In under-12 final, Bilal Asim of Salamat School System beat Ehtasham Arif by 8-4.

In U-14 final, Abdul Hanan Khan beat Bilal Asim of Sicas by 3-5, 4-0. In under 16 doubles finals Abdullah Adnan and Muhammad Saeed beat Farman Shakeel and Musa Haroon by 6-2, 6-2.