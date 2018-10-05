Shuffling of team management to weaken hockey team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will enter the forthcoming Asian Champion Trophy Hockey with new set of management as besides having new coach, the team is expected to have a new captain.

Rizwan Senior who skippered Pakistan team during the Asian Games is expected to be replaced either by goalkeeper Imran Butt or defender Mohammad Irfan. Reports emerging from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) reveal that Rizwan had some discipline issues during his stay as the captain of the national team during Asiad. “He is expected to be replaced by Imran Butt who is favourite to take over Pakistan team captaincy for the Asian Champions Trophy,” a source within PHF said.

Pakistan team is already being trained by new head coach in Hasan Sardar as 64-year old Roelant Oltmans joined Malaysian hockey after resigning from Pakistan job. The News has learnt that Oltmans will get around $ 12000 per month in Malaysia to $ 8000 he was getting in Pakistan. However, he earlier had confirmed his association with the PHF till World Cup. Since no professional agreement was signed with him, Oltmans just took minutes in leaving Pakistan coaching assignment prematurely.