Dark and lovely

Our society’s obsession with fair skin tone is ineffable. This obsession has helped the cosmetic industry to make billions out of it. Skin whitening creams remain in demand across the country. People spend a large amount of money on such creams to ‘treat’ their skin. Many well-known celebrities also endorse these skin whitening creams.

The sad point is that the commercials for such products present a ridiculous narrative that only a fair-skinned woman will be successful in her life. This flawed thinking has negative effects on young girls. This bias is actually an offshoot of racism which is deeply entrenched in our society. We need to fight against this mindset.

Aqsa Sohail

Rawalpindi