NBP, SSGC and Wapda enter hockey semis

LAHORE: National Bank, SSGC and Wapda qualified for the semi-finals of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium, says a press release.
For the last slot in the semis, Navy and SNGPL will lock horns today (Thursday).
On Wednesday, SNGPL went down fighting against National Bank 1-3. The match was locked at 1-1 with just nine minutes to go. The experience prevailed in the end as the bankers scored two goals in the last minutes.
Off a two-touch indirect drill off a penalty corner, Junaid Manzoor put NBP ahead in the 39th minute. Within five minutes, Dawood equalised with an amazing goal from a very narrow angle standing very close to the right goal line.
In the last quarter, NBP scored two goals. First on a penalty corner, Bilal Qadir put it in on the rebound. A few minutes later, Attique Arshad had a brilliant 20 metres defence splitting run into the circle and Amir Ali standing in the mid circle tapped the ball into the net. SSGC thrashed Police 7-1 while Navy brushed aside Port Qasim Authority 2-0.
