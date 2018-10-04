Siraj flays economic policy

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has flayed the government for negotiating with IMF for seeking loans. Addressing the meeting of JI women wing Shoora at Mansoora on Wednesday, he said if PTI had implemented its election manifesto for taking bold decision of freeing economy from interest-based system and had enforced the system of Zakat and Ushr, it would have received divine blessings on one hand, and given a new courage and satisfaction to people. He urged Pakistani women to come forward and play their part in building an Islamic and prosperous Pakistan.

BALOCH: JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch has demanded the Punjab government evolve a permanent mechanism to control encroachments. Commenting on Punjab government drive against encroachments, he said the past governments had also initiated campaigns against Qabza groups but gave up them after some time, allowing the land mafia to again build encroachments.