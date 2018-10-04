Thu October 04, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2018

Body completes report of Naveed Alam row: PHF asked to hold inquiry against Secretary Shahbaz

LAHORE: A four-member committee, constituted by the Pakistan Hockey Federation to hold an inquiry against PHF director domestic and former Olympian Naveed Alam, has completed its report and also asked the federation to hold inquiry against PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmed for the misappropriations alleged by Naveed.

It has been learnt that the inquiry committee has found Naveed at the back foot on some of the questions thrown at him by the committee but it has found his allegations solid enough to hold inquiry against the PHF secretary. In the report send to the federation, committee chairman Tahir Shah stated that it recorded Naveed’s statement and also considered his three-page written statement before finalizing its report. He said Naveed gave answers to all the questions the committee asked but on certain queries he failed to satisfy the committee members. The committee has also recommended that appointments on salaried seats of the federations should be first approved by the PHF executive committee.

Meanwhile the executive board meeting of the PHF will be held in Lahore on October 6. The meeting o be chaired by PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar will be taking a number of important decision and deliberate on some other pressing issues. The meeting will also review the performance of the team and the PHF alike and the salaries of the staff and the players.

