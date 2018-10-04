People doing negative politics rejected: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said basic facilities are being enhanced to provide necessary relief to people.

Talking to Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at the assembly chamber on Wednesday, the CM said different matters of mutual interests including adoption of steps for the promotion of good governance came under discussion.

“People have already rejected the elements engaged in negative politics through the power of their votes in general elections. Pervaiz Elahi said the present democratic era is a period of people and merit and good governance will reign supreme instead of personal likes or dislikes. PTI MPAs also held meetings with the chief minister in his assembly chamber. Talking to them, the CM said Pakistan is being transformed in a positive manner under the leadership of PM Imran Khan. LG system is being established on new lines by devolving the power to the genuine representatives of the people at the grassroots. Imbalance of authority in the incumbent system has ruined the local bodies system. Therefore, PTI government is going to introduce such a LG system which will provide relief to the common man, the CM said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi and PTI MPAs have expressed their full support for Usman Buzdar. They hailed him for his efforts as a team leader during the recent Senate by-polls in which PTI candidate Dr Shehzad Waseem defeated PML-N Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan with a margin of 12 votes.

“Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is an educated person, we all extend complete support to him,” the speaker said while talking to the media on Wednesday outside the Punjab Assembly. To a question, he said former CM Shahbaz Sharif had destroyed institutions and accumulated wealth from every organisation. He said Sharifs occupied the lands illegally in last 10 years and deprived poor people of their properties adding they were land mafia.

To a question, he said the statement of Rana Mashhood about bridging the gap between the establishment and the PML-N is in fact an attempt in vain to keep N-League alive, adding there is no reality in this statement. He said Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan had the credit of exposing the corrupt deeds of past government.

The speaker cast his vote in the Senate polls and called on the CM to discuss the Punjab Assembly session commencing from Thursday (today). Later, talking to The News, Mahendar Pal Singh, Sikh PTI MPA, lauded the role and services of the CM.

greets senator-elect: Usman Buzdar greeted senator-elect Dr Shahzad Waseem and extended good wishes to him. MPA: PTI MPA Amjad Mahmood called on Usman Buzdar here on Wednesday. He presented a cheque of Rs 2.5 million for prime minister and chief justice dam fund and announced donating his entire assembly pay to the said fund.

CS: New Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday. The chief minister extended good wishes to him.