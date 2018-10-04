PHC seals quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Health other eight centres of quacks in the city on Wednesday. According to a press release issued here, the PHC teams visited 35 treatment centres in different parts of the city, and closed down eight businesses of quacks. The quacks have been categorised as three medical stores, two each fake dentists and general quacks and one laboratory.

These were providing different sorts of illegal treatment. The sealed outlets included: Madina Medical Store, Yaseen Dental Clinic, Al-Sayyed Lab, Ali Maternity Home and Clinic, Fauzi Medical Store, Nasir Clinic, Awais Dental Clinic and Bhatti Medical Store.