Back in the 1960s

Had he been an ordinary person involved in theft of the wallet of a foreign dignitary, all hell would have broken loose. But when the criminal is a grade-20 officer, everything changes. Gone are the days when integrity, ability and professionalism were the main criteria to appoint an officer. Between the 1960s and the 1970s, corruption was considered to be a taboo and a crime that would lead to social boycott.

Government employees were not even allowed to marry people who hold foreign nationality and permission was given in rare circumstances. However, even government employees can now hold foreign nationality and pledge oath of loyalty to another state, even promise to perform non-combatant services if required. Almost everything, from moral to ethical and principled practices changed after the 1970s. Now, officers, who are tainted with allegations of corruption, if caught, are set free. There are no exemplary punishments given to curb financial irregularities. It is a sad and ugly truth that accountability in our country is selective and only petty criminals are punished.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar