Thu October 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement

Nawaz Sharif responds to Rana Mashood’s statement
Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Khawar Maneka bursts into tears in court

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro

Saudi Arabia not part of CPEC institutional framework: Khusro
Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer

Probe confirms political interference in DPO Pakpattan transfer
Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly

Late? Imran Khan seen running to National Assembly
FBR cracks down on non-filers

FBR cracks down on non-filers
Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued

Avenfield reference: Detailed verdict on suspension of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz’s sentences issued
Pakistan’s way forward

Pakistan’s way forward
Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood

Deal made with ‘institutions’: Mashhood
Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji trolled mercilessly for laughing at Krishna Raj Kapoor funeral

Newspost

October 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Back in the 1960s

Had he been an ordinary person involved in theft of the wallet of a foreign dignitary, all hell would have broken loose. But when the criminal is a grade-20 officer, everything changes. Gone are the days when integrity, ability and professionalism were the main criteria to appoint an officer. Between the 1960s and the 1970s, corruption was considered to be a taboo and a crime that would lead to social boycott.

Government employees were not even allowed to marry people who hold foreign nationality and permission was given in rare circumstances. However, even government employees can now hold foreign nationality and pledge oath of loyalty to another state, even promise to perform non-combatant services if required. Almost everything, from moral to ethical and principled practices changed after the 1970s. Now, officers, who are tainted with allegations of corruption, if caught, are set free. There are no exemplary punishments given to curb financial irregularities. It is a sad and ugly truth that accountability in our country is selective and only petty criminals are punished.

Gull Zaman

Peshawar

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour

ICC warns England, Sri Lanka players of match fixing ahead of tour
Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series

Pakistan crush Bangladesh to take 1-0 lead in women’s T20I series
Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members

Saudi Arabia football federation appoints first women board members
Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Steyn stars on return, Tahir grabs six wickets in South Africa romp

Photos & Videos

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India

Horrific video: Girl slips off moving train in India
Instagram back up after worldwide outage

Instagram back up after worldwide outage
In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima

In conversation with PTV’s yesteryear newscaster Ishrat Fatima
Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas

Priyanka reveals the real reason behind her trip to Jodhpur with Nick Jonas