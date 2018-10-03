Victories for SSGC, Wapda in CNS hockey

LAHORE: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) edged out PAF 2-1 on the second day of the 2nd Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium Tuesday, says a press release.

SSGC went up 2-0 in the 19th minute thorough a penalty corner conversion by Pakistan’s ace drag flicker Mubashar Ali.

In the last quarter, PAF, probably due to good physical conditioning, had more of the possession.

When Adnan Haider reduced the margin to the bare minimum in the 50th minute through a field goal, it was all to play for. PAF tried their best to find the equaliser but couldn’t succeed.

For Sui Southern Gas Company, Mubashar Ali scored 2 goals while PAF’s lone goal was scored by Adnan Haider.

In another match of the day, National Bank defeated Port Qasim Authority 3-1.

There was no goal in the first quarter. In the 20th minute, PQA surprised their experienced opponents when tall Ammar availed the first penalty corner of the match with a high flick into the top netting.

That seemed to be a wakeup call for the bankers. They controlled the game for the rest of the quarter earning five penalty corners, one of which resulted in penalty stroke. Skipper Shakeel Ammad Butt sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 1-1.

NBP maintained their ascendancy during the third quarter, adding two more goals. Abubakr’s superb long diagonal pass from the right side was easily put in by Bilal Qadir standing close to the opposite pole.

In the 45th minute, Dilber applied the finishing touch to a swift move.

In the fourth quarter also NBP had more of the play though PQA had their moments including two penalty corners but the scoreline remained intact.

Ammad Shakeel Butt, Bilal Qadir and Dilber made one goal each for National Bank while Ammar scored the only goal for Port Qasim Authority.

Meanwhile, Wapda outplayed Police 9-1 in the third match of the day.

It was absolute domination in the first half as ball remained in the Police’s half for long periods. Police defended well initially and Wapda had to wait till the 15th minute.

International Aleem Bilal converted the penalty corner with a well directed powerful flick. It opened the flood gates and Wapda launched an uninterrupted supply of goals. Four more came in the second quarter. At half time the figure was 5-0.

Wapda slowed the meter a bit in the second half but still added two in each quarter.

Police had their best phase in the last quarter when they created a few chances and managed a consolation goal via a right side move expertly finished by Bilal.

For Wapda, Sohail Anjum scored 2 goals while Aleem Bilal, Imran, Ajaz Ahmed, Adnan Babar, Khizer Akhtar, Ajaml Butt and Shajeeh Ahmed made one goal apiece.