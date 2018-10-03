Fahmida to send report on hockey affairs to PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza revealed Tuesday that she would soon send detailed summary on hockey affairs to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Chief Patron Imran Khan.Talking to media she expressed her concern over the depleted state of affairs in the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). “There is a need to improve hockey plight. I would soon be sending summary to the Prime Minister on hockey affairs,” she said.