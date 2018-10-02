Tue October 02, 2018
Sports

A
APP
October 2, 2018

CNS Hockey: Wapda, SNGPL & NBP victorious on opening day

LAHORE: Wapda took a flying start in the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Hockey Tournament giving a hockey lesson to Pakistan Air Force with an 8-1 thrashing here on Monday at the National Hockey Stadium.

SNGPL outplayed Port Qasim Authority 4-2 and National Bank of Pakistan beat hosts Pakistan Navy 3-1 and both carved out victories in the event being participated by eight teams of the country.

Star Wapda team, having the services of 10 current internationals, showed no mercy to the Pakistan Air Force and kept them under persistent pressure with the addition of goals at regular intervals.

The electric men illuminated the score board almost at will. They were six goals ahead at the half time. After the change of the ends, Wapda reduced the pace a bit and added only two more goals. PAF managed to put one in with just two minutes left though their captain Shahbaz.

Wapda: 8 (Aleem Bilal 2, Adnan Babar 2, M Irfan, Ejaz Ahmed, Tauseeq Arshad & Umar Bhutta)

PAF 1: Shahbaz

After the one sided opener, between Wapda and PAF, the spectators enjoyed a thriller between Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited and Port Qasim Authority.Both the teams with a number of current and former junior internationals displayed good up and down game. Chances came and went and it was goal less at the half time.

The two sides turned up the heat and the third quarter saw no less than five goals.SNGPL broke the ice within one minute of the restart. A wonderful out of the circle hit by Ali Raza was first timed by Salman, standing in the mid circle, into the goal. PQA immediately restored parity. Atif capped a good move in the 34th minute.

Soon the Gas people regained the lead. Rana Waheed’s weak attempt rebounded to him and he made no mistake second time. SNGPL extended the advantage. Salman had an excellent run down the left flank. His minus from the goal line was well capitalised by the diving Imran. The plucky PQA reduced the margin to the bare minimum in the 41st minute through Rehan via an indirect PC drill. It was 3-2 after the third quarter. A fierce contest ensued. However, SNGPL regained the two goal cushion. Salman, who had a very good match, was in position to score his side’s fourth goal availing a pass from the right.

SNGPL: 4 (Salman 2, Rana Waheed & Imran

Port Qasim Authority: 2 (Atif and Rehan)

Like the opening match, the two teams appeared uneven on paper. National Bank of Pakistan with a number of internationals in its fold faced an inexperienced Navy who have just a few junior internationals in their lineup.

But the sailors gave the bankers a run for their money. They were definitely the better side in the first 15 minutes, earning the only two penalty corners of the quarter and also had more of the possession.

NBP regained composure in the second quarter. Off the first penalty corner, Pakistan’s current drag flicker Abubakr Mahmood’s push went into the left side of the net. Attique Arshad doubled the score with a spectacular individual effort. He burst into the circle side stepping two opponents before smashing the ball into the net.

Navy were back in the game when their captain lanky Asad Aziz made it 2-1 off a penalty corner in the 35th minute. His forceful hit went into the goal off Mazhar Abbas’s pads. A keen tussle followed. In the 47th minute, a National Bank forward was felled dangerously in the Navy’s circle. Resulting penalty stroke was calmly pushed into the right corner by the Bank’s captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. Thereafter, NBP were in control most of the time and it ended 3-1.

National Bank of Pakistan: 3 (Abubakr, Attique Arshad & Ammad Shakeel Butt). Navy: 1 (Asad Aziz).

