Kidnapped three-year-old girl, teenager mysteriously return home

A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped around four months ago outside her residence in the Korangi neighbourhood, returned home on Monday.

Ume Farwa, daughter of Arshad Ali Khan, was playing outside her home in Sector 33-C in Korangi when unidentified persons abducted her on June 5. When her parents approached the Korangi police, the police registered an FIR No. 182/18 against unidentified persons and initiated investigations, however, they were unable to find any trace of the abducted girl.

According to the police, an unidentified man and woman left the abducted girl on Monday near her residence and escaped the scene. Police officials also claim that the girl’s family did not receive any ransom call from the kidnappers.

The police have recorded the minor girl’s statement, according to which an unidentified woman had kidnapped and taken her to a house where she forced her to work as a maid. The girl also informed the police that the woman frequently subjected her to beating. Commenting on the mysterious return of the girl, the police said the case needed to be investigated from various angles.

Teenager returns home

A youth, who went missing under mysterious circumstances on September 26 from Sohrab Goth, returned home.

Police officials said Muhammad Kashif, 18, a resident of Sohrab Goth, went missing after he left home to bring his seminary teacher to the house. Later, the family registered a kidnapping case with the Sohrab Goth police station.

According to police, Kashif had himself left his house because his family had been pressuring him to study in a seminary, which he did not want.

Kidnapping bid foiled

Residents of Saeedabad in Baldia Town reportedly foiled on Monday a kidnapping bid of a minor boy. The crowd got hold of a suspected kidnapper and severely beat him up. Upon receiving the information, police reached the site and took the suspect into custody who is believed to be of the Afghan origin. Further investigations are under way.

Ad for missing children

The Karachi police, in collaboration with the Roshni Foundation, have issued an advertisement carrying details of the missing children. The advertisement contains information about the missing children including their ages, addresses and pictures. The citizens have been asked to inform via helpline number 1183 if they have any information about any missing child.