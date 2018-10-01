Widow attempts self-immolation

TOBA TEK SINGH: A widow attempted self-immolation at Shahbaz Chowk here on Sunday.

Rukhsana Bibi, widow of Abdul Hameed, attempted self-immolation. However, passersby stopped her and extinguished the fire. She was shifted to the DHQ Hospital.

The woman told in the hospital that her step-son had allegedly occupied her house, which forced her to take this step. City police have registered a case under Section 325 of PPC.

POLICE FAIL TO RECOVER ABDUCTED MAN: Gojra Sadar police have failed to recover a man who was abducted four days ago from Chak 415/JB. Nisar Ahmad, father of the abductee, said in the FIR that his son Asim Ali Raza and other family

members were present at their home when five unidentified armed men forced their entry into the house and allegedly abducted Asim Ali.