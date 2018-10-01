Mon October 01, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2018

‘Government to help JCCI establish industrial estate’

JHANG: Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Faisal Hayat Jaboana has said that provincial government will facilitate the Jhang Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) for establishing an industrial estate to enhance the business activities in the district.

Addressing the annual general meeting of the JCCI here on Sunday, he said the traders’ organisations play an important role in economic stability and development. He hoped that the newly-elected body will play its role in safeguarding the professional interests of the traders besides actively participating in strengthening the development of the district. The Punjab government is fully committed for rapid development of underdeveloped districts and all out resources would be utilised in this regard, he said.

During his speech, Punjab Cooperatives Minister Aslam Khan Bharwana also assured the local businessmen of the Punjab government’s support to minimise the problems of the businessmen. He said the cooperatives department’s expensive properties and shops in the main market of the city were rented out on a very minimum monthly rent. These shops would be rented out again according to the market rates to avoid further financial loss to the government. He said the cooperative societies would be reorganised across the province to facilitate the business community and the agriculturists.

