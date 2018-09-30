CJP visits SZH, two private health facilities in Lahore

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital and inspected the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients there.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the Supreme Court, senior lawyer Zafar Iqbal Kalanauri and Additional Advocate General Imtiaz Kaifi also accompanied the chief justice during the visit.

The chief justice listened to problems of patients at the hospital and ordered the medical superintendent to solve them. The chief justice personally visited the emergency ward and Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital and expressed satisfaction over the facilities.

Later, CJP Mian Saqib Nisar went to the Doctors Hospital, a famous private healthcare facility in the city. He visited the emergency ward, laboratory and canteen of the hospital. Attendants of the patients complained to the chief justice about non-functioning of an elevator for basement and overcharging at the hospital canteen.

The chief justice purchased a bottle of mineral water and also grabbed rate list from the hospital’s canteen for analysis. He expressed concern over costly healthcare facilities being provided to patients at the hospital and took notice of non-provision of segregated rates against the medical facilities availed by the patients.

On a complaint of a woman, the chief justice directed the hospital administration to provide free-of-cost medical facility to her.

The chief justice also visited Hameed Latif Hospital in Garden Town and examined the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients.

hospital’s canteen for analysis. He expressed concern over costly healthcare facilities being provided to patients at the hospital and took notice of non-provision of segregated rates against the medical facilities availed by the patients.

On a complaint of a woman, the chief justice directed the hospital administration to provide free-of-cost medical facility to her.

The chief justice also visited Hameed Latif Hospital in Garden Town and examined the healthcare facilities being provided to the patients.