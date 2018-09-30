ASIAN JUNIOR SQUASH: Pakistan players capture three titles

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan players led by the talented Abbas Zeb made the country proud by winning three out of four gold medals at stake in the Asian Junior Squash Championship in front of an Indian crowd in Chennai on Saturday.

Abbas Zeb captured the Under-19 title after beating Chung Yat Long of Hong Kong 11-4, 11-3, 11-4 in a one-sided final.

The Pakistani was dominant throughout the match and did not give any chance to his opponent to make a match of the decider.

After beating the top seeded Malaysian earlier, it was sort of a cakewalk for Abbas who took just 25 minutes to show Long the door.

It turned out to be a tough final for Haris Qasim in the Under-17 category.

Haris took more than an hour to beat Malaysia’s top player Amir Azhar 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5, 11-9 to win the Under-17 gold.

Earlier, highly talented Muhammad Hamza outclassed India’s Arnav Sareen 11-6, 11-9, 11-9 to win the Under-15 crown.

The Under-13 title was the only one that eluded Pakistan as Anas Ali Shah finished with a silver medal after losing a close final to India’s Yuvraj Wadhwani 11-13, 5-11, 11-6, 10-12.

Agencies add: Malaysia claimed two girls’ titles with Aira Azman and Chan Yiwen victorious in their respective finals on Saturday.

Top seed Aira, who turned 14 on Saturday, defeated compatriot Yee Xin Ying 11-9, 4-11, 11-8, 11-3 for the Under-15 crown.

On Friday, the British Junior Open Under-15 champion sealed her place in the final by overcoming Hong Kong’s Toby Tse 11-3, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, while Xin Ying overcame another Hong Kong player Kirstie Wong 11-2, 8-11, 11-6, 11-8.

In the Under-19 final, second seed Yiwen upset compatriot and top seed Lai Wen Li 12-10, 12-10, 11-2.

Results (Finals): Boys’ U13: Yuvraj Wadhwani (Ind) bt Anas Ali Shah (Pak) 13-11, 11-5, 6-11, 12-10.

Boys’ U15: Hamza Khan (Pak) bt Arnav Sareen (Ind) 11-6, 11-9, 11-7.

Boys’ U17: Haris Qasim (Pak) bt Amir Azhar 10-12, 8-11, 11-9, 11-5. 11-9.

Boys’ U19: Abbas Zeb (Pak) bt Chung Yat Long (HK) 11-4, 11-3, 11-4.

Girls’ U13: Leung Ka Huen (HK)

bt Lee Sze Lok (HK) 11-3, 5-11,

11-5, 11-5.

Girls’ U15: Aira Azman (Mal) bt

Yee Xin Ying (Mal) 11-9, 4-11,

11-8, 11-3.

Girls’ U17: Chan Sin Yuk (HK) bt Jessica Keng Jia Hui (Mal) 11-4, 12-10, 11-9.

Girls’ U19: Chan Yiwen (Mal) bt Lai Wen Li (Mal) 12-10, 12-10, 11-2.