Imran summons PTI candidates meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday summoned a meeting of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates on Saturday for the upcoming bye-election on October 14.
According PTI’s central media department, the party candidates of the National Assembly and provincial assemblies’ constituencies will meet Imran at the Chairman’s Secretariat at Banigala at 3:00 pm.
