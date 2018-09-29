Qatar, Kuwait dignitaries call on PM

ISLAMABAD: Dignitaries of two important Gulf countries, namely Qatar and Kuwait, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan separately on Friday after his returning from Peshawar.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Qatar Petroleum and Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al Roudhan, Minister of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait, had meeting with the prime minister at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

According to the PMO, Al-Kaabi briefed the prime minister on the Qatar Petroleum’s global portfolio and activities. He also showed keen desire to enhance the company’s investment in Pakistan. The prime minister welcomed investment by Qatar Petroleum in Pakistan’s energy and petroleum sectors.

He assured the CEO of the government’s full support and cooperation in this regard. Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al Roudhan, Minister of Commerce & Industry of Kuwait, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He congratulated the prime minister on assuming the office and conveyed the best wishes of the Emir of Kuwait. The prime minister expressed the desire to work closely with Kuwait to enhance cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and economic development.

He invited Kuwaiti investment in various sectors, including agriculture, energy, livestock and oil exploration. He also hoped that the visa hurdles faced by Pakistanis visiting Kuwait would be resolved on priority. Regional issues of mutual importance were also discussed. The prime minister said that the government and people of Pakistan wish to see early and amicable resolution of the Gulf crisis.

Minister Al Roudhan is visiting Pakistan for ongoing three-day 4th round of Pakistan-Kuwait Joint Ministerial Commission as its co-chair.