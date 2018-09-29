Pak players shine in Asian Junior Squash

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani players defeated top seeds in different categories to reach the finals in the Asian Junior Squash Championship in Chennai.

According to reports reaching here, talented Abbas Zeb toppled top seed Siow Yee Xian of Malaysia in a five-game thriller to make it to the Under-19 final. Zeb fought back brilliantly to beat his opponent 10-12, 11-8, 4-11, 11-4, 11-6. In the Under-17 category semi-final, Haris Qasim surprised Malay-sia’s top seed Daniel Nurhaqiem 4-11, 11-2, 6-11, 11-8, 11-9.

Hamza Khan took four games to oust Malaysian No 1 Andrik Lim Kai 11-6, 7-11, 11-1, 11-2 in the Under-15 category.

In the Under-13 category, unseeded Anas Ali Shah defeated No 3 seed Tam Tsz Shing of Hong Kong 6-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-9. He will play the final against Yuvraj Wadhwani of India on Saturday (today).