PU receives 123,400 applications online

LAHORE: Punjab University has received 123,400 applications during its first-ever online admission process. A PU spokesperson said on the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed the administration had launched online admission system for facilitation of candidates from all over the Pakistan. He said due to online system the university had witnessed a peaceful and smooth admission process for the first time in the recent history. Meanwhile, deputy head of Mission and Minister at European Union Delegation to Pakistan Anne Marchal on Friday visited Punjab University to address to the faculty members and research students.