3 more TTP terrorists arrested in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Bahawalpur has arrested three more terrorists belonging to proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in a big intelligence-based operation (IBO).

The CTD teams conducted the operation and arrested three members of TTP, who had reached south Punjab to launch attacks on the personnel of a sensitive agency working in the area. They were waiting for arrival of a suicide bomber to carry out the attack. Those arrested were identified as Muhammad Junaid, Ubaidullah and Muhammad Irfan. The material recovered included explosive material, electric detonators and safety fuses, boxes of ball-barring and weapons. A few hours earlier, CTD Bahawalnagar had also arrested three terrorists belonging to band outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) near the Tableeghi Markaz on Haroonabad Road.