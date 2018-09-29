Sat September 29, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 29, 2018

Kuwait lured to invest in agriculture

ISLAMABAD: Government on Friday invited Kuwaiti businessmen to invest in agriculture farmland, milk and food processing plants in Pakistan for exports.

“Kuwaiti investors may avail investment opportunities in special economic zones of Pakistan in areas like automotive, food processing and textile as well as in oil and gas exploration,” finance minister Asad Umar said at the conclusion of a two-day Pakistan-Kuwait joint ministerial commission’s meeting.

Minister Umar expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance economic and commercial cooperation with Kuwait for mutual benefit of both the countries, according to an official statement.

The finance minister’s Kuwaiti counterpart said economic relation between the two countries would further be strengthened for the mutual benefits of both countries and their people.

The Kuwaiti delegation also separately called on finance minister and had discussion on the avenues that could be explored for strengthening bilateral economic ties.

Both the sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral relations in science and technology, business and finance and other potential sectors of economy during a two-day meeting.

Pakistan side emphasised the need for utilising the highly capable human resource of the country that can contribute towards the growth and development of Kuwait. It was mutually agreed that both sides would facilitate frequent and unhindered movement of business community and labour force. The government also expressed its desire to benefit from the extensive experience of Kuwait in the field of oil and gas exploration.

Both sides agreed that the fifth meeting of Pakistan-Kuwait joint ministerial commission will be held in Kuwait in 2020. Minister of Commerce and Industry of the State of Kuwait Khaled Nasser Abdullah Al-Roudan co-chaired the meeting.

