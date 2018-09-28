Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Qadri to challenge LHC judgment in SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said unless prime suspects of Model Town massacre, who conspired and planned the gory drama, are not summoned by the court, many questions about the incident will remain unanswered.

He was addressing a press conference on Thursday after the Lahore High Court decision not to summon former premier Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Dr Qadri said the dissenting note by the head of LHC full bench is noteworthy. He said the masterminds and executors of the conspiracy both had collective responsibility, rather the masterminds had greater responsibility. There are certain questions regarding Model Town incident, which are required to be answered. Under whose order, shooters from 50 police stations gathered at Model Town, he asked. If the IG sent them, then under whose order he (IG) was sent from Quetta to Lahore, he added. Qadri said the PAT had approached Lahore High Court for summoning the masterminds, adding that they could be declared innocent but after cross-examination.

Dr Tahirul Qadri announced challenging the judgment in the Supreme Court. He said 13 points in dissenting note were worth noting, which comprised of 71 pages. However, the main judgment against summoning of the prime accused consisted of only 33 pages. He said one honourable judge made no direct comment on the conspiracy.

Dr Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic contact with him while Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Senior Minister Aleem Khan had also met him in this regard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!