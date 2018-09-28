Qadri to challenge LHC judgment in SC

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri has said unless prime suspects of Model Town massacre, who conspired and planned the gory drama, are not summoned by the court, many questions about the incident will remain unanswered.

He was addressing a press conference on Thursday after the Lahore High Court decision not to summon former premier Nawaz Sharif and former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Dr Qadri said the dissenting note by the head of LHC full bench is noteworthy. He said the masterminds and executors of the conspiracy both had collective responsibility, rather the masterminds had greater responsibility. There are certain questions regarding Model Town incident, which are required to be answered. Under whose order, shooters from 50 police stations gathered at Model Town, he asked. If the IG sent them, then under whose order he (IG) was sent from Quetta to Lahore, he added. Qadri said the PAT had approached Lahore High Court for summoning the masterminds, adding that they could be declared innocent but after cross-examination.

Dr Tahirul Qadri announced challenging the judgment in the Supreme Court. He said 13 points in dissenting note were worth noting, which comprised of 71 pages. However, the main judgment against summoning of the prime accused consisted of only 33 pages. He said one honourable judge made no direct comment on the conspiracy.

Dr Qadri said Prime Minister Imran Khan made a telephonic contact with him while Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Senior Minister Aleem Khan had also met him in this regard.