Semifinalists decided in National Sr Squash

LAHORE: The line-up for semifinals of the PSA-4th Punjab National Senior Squash Championship-2018 was decided here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Thursday. In the quarter-finals were won by Waqas Mehboob, Asim Khan, Zahir Shah and Ali Bukhari after they had little trouble overcoming their respective rivals.

The quarterfinal results: Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Noman Khan (Sindh) 11-6, 11-9, 12-10 (31 minutes); Asim Khan (SNGPL) beat Bilal Zakir (Army) 13-11, 12-10,5-11, 6-11, 11-0 (35 minutes); Zahir Shah (KP) beat Asif Khan Khalil (KP) 12-10, 7-11,11-8,3-11,11-4 (36 minutes); Ali Bukhari (Railways) beat Mehran Javed (PAF) 11-6, 11-4, 11-9 (21 minutes).