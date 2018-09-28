Anas advances in Asian Jr Squash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Little known Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan upset second seed Indian Arihanr Kas in the under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai (India) Thursday.Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to make it to the last sixteen stage. Abbas Zeb checked into semifinal of the under-19 category beating Indian opponent Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha (India) 11-7, 11-7, 11-9. In under-17 quarterfinals Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. In under-19 other match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.
ISLAMABAD: Little known Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan upset second seed Indian Arihanr Kas in the under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai (India) Thursday.Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to make it to the last sixteen stage. Abbas Zeb checked into semifinal of the under-19 category beating Indian opponent Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha (India) 11-7, 11-7, 11-9. In under-17 quarterfinals Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. In under-19 other match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.
Comments