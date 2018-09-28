Anas advances in Asian Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Little known Anas Ali Shah of Pakistan upset second seed Indian Arihanr Kas in the under-13 category of the Asian Junior Squash Championship that got under way in Chennai (India) Thursday.Anas won 11-8, 11-3, 11-5 to make it to the last sixteen stage. Abbas Zeb checked into semifinal of the under-19 category beating Indian opponent Utkarsh Baheti 11-8, 11-1, 11-6.Earlier, Zeb accounted for Rahul Baitha (India) 11-7, 11-7, 11-9. In under-17 quarterfinals Haris Qasim beat Prithvi Singh 11-7, 11-9, 11-6. In under-19 other match Uzair Shaukat beat Dewmina Wood 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.