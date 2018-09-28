Photo exhibition marks World Tourism Day

Rawalpindi : Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) General Manager Ali Akbar Malik has said that the present democratic government is committed to facilitate tourists as the promotion of tourism industry would not only help to revive the economy but also remove any misperception about Pakistan.

He stated this while addressing the inaugurating a photo exhibition to mark World Tourism Day here at Rawalpindi on Thursday. He added that we are working hard to improve infrastructure and facilities which will definitely increase tourist flow to the country.

Renowned rider for peace Shahid Jamil Rana said that there is no country like Pakistan in the world, where a tourist can enjoy four seasons in one country at a time. We are the most hospitable people in the world.

Head of Tourism Trade Development Organization Syed Ali Reza Rizvi said that there are countless opportunities for investment in tourism sector of Pakistan.

The photo exhibition was visited by a large number of students of universities, colleges and schools and general public.