SHO suspended in Kohat

KOHAT: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Ijaz Khan on Wednesday suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of Banda Daud Shah Police Station for not filing a gas theft case against the owners of a local factory.

DIG Muhammad Ijaz Khan told reporters that a plaster of Paris factory had been provided an illegal connection of Sui gas in Banda Daud Shah area of the district.

He said the officials concerned had brought the matter into the notice of the local police.

He added that the Banda Daud Shah Police Station SHO Habib Khan had not lodged a first information report of the gas theft against the owners of factory even after 24 hours.

The DIG maintained the SHO Habib Khan was suspended for dereliction of duty and a departmental enquiry ordered against him.