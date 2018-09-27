Pak team face Russia in SOCCA six-a-side World Cup

LAHORE: After suffering two back-to-back defeats in the SOCCA six a side World football Cup, Pakistan team will be taking on strong Russia in its last match of the grand event on Thursday (today) at Lisbon, Portugal. Pak team already out of the knock out stage of the competition, was beaten by Moldowa 6-0 in it the inaugural tie and Spain 5-0 in the second match.

Despite successive defeats and with no hope to avoid the wrath of mighty Russia, the manager of the Pak team, Tariq Lutfi has termed his team’s maiden participation in such a grand event “a big honour for the country”. “It is like writing a new football history back home, our team never got such an opportunity to play fast paced football in such a mega event,” he told APP here from Lisbon on Wednesday. Top notch 32 football teams of the world are playing in this exciting football event in which each side comprises each player.

Lutfi, Pakistan’s top most football coach said the participation of Pak team in the Cup has its own significance in many ways. “It is big way of learning for our players and definitely it is going to add to their confidence and lifting the level of their game”. “Given the fact that the participating European and other sides have edge over Pakistan team due to world best standing, our performance in event is good as it is our first ever participation in Cup,” he said. To a question he said players are upbeat and hopeful ahead of their match against strong Russian side. “Our players will be going into field with a positive mindset and determination to exhibit their best performance against much a fancied opponent,” he added. He urged the players and other team officials not to feel disappointed or dejected from the defeats and look into the positive aspect that they faced world best teams of the world in a decent manner. “We need a similar approach while facing Russia, setting aside the ranking of our opponent,” he continued. Tariq Lutfi praised the efforts of World Group and Trunkawala family for ensuring the participation of Pak football team in the competition. He expressed his gratitude to them for contributing efforts for the promotion of football in Pakistan by introducing Leisure League football competition. Pak team manager, Jahanzeb had praise for his team and said the other participating teams of the event also acknowledged the fighting spirit and hard work of his team. “It is beginning of a new era of football and with persistent efforts and hard work we will be able to make our mark at the highest level of the game in years to come, provided we continue our strive with collective efforts and by promoting football in Pakistan,” he said.