Thu September 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash

Asia Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan to set up India clash
PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt

PM Imran Khan to take nation into confidence on PTI govt
Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis

Qatar offers 100,000 jobs to Pakistanis
How many thrones does Buzdar need?

How many thrones does Buzdar need?
Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi

Was sexually assaulted at 7, raped at 16: Padma Lakshmi
China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail

China says plots to disrupt ties with Pakistan will fail
Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi

Trump agrees to reset relations with Pakistan, says FM Qureshi
Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai

Eden Housing scam: Son-in-law of former CJP Iftikhar Chaudhry arrested from Dubai
Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption

Govt intensifies search for Rs300 bn proceeds of Sharifs’ corruption
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Editorial

September 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Who cares?

With the drought in Thar getting worse, reports of the death of infants through disease and malnutrition have continued to come in, with some indicating that over 400 infants have died this year in the district. There has been a spike in reports of infant deaths over the last three weeks, which corresponds to how the situation has been worsening. The region has received as little as 10mm in rainfall over the entire monsoon season, and only a miracle has prevented a full-fledged health crisis from developing. But one must also wonder at what point the government will be spurred to act seriously. Reports from Thar indicate that thousands of cattle have died from a lack of food and water supplies while populations facing the worst of the drought have been migrating en masse. Hundreds of dead children, thousands of dead animals and hundreds of migrating families – sounds serious enough to any observer. Unfortunately, apathy has remained the order of the day in Thar. No lives seem to matter in Thar. This has been true since the earliest reports of a drought in the region began to arrive almost a decade ago. If action had been taken then, we would no longer be witnessing the slow demise of the communities that inhabit Thar.

The first round of emergency relief aid has reached Thar, around 210,000 families set to be provided wheat bags. But wheat alone is not the solution to a crisis that extends from water supplies to crop production and the healthcare system. Any solutions to the drought-situation in Thar will need to be designed to handle all facets of social life in the region. What cannot go on is shifting the blame on to the people of Thar. Only recently, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho blamed mothers in Thar for the deaths of infants. This should alone be enough to disqualify her from her post, and is a good example of the kind of apathy there is towards those suffering from almost a decade of drought in Thar. How can those suffering from a decade-long drought be blamed for death and the devastation of social and economic life? The blame squarely lies with the provincial and federal governments, who have failed to perform their job. The newly-elected PTI-led federal government has begun to point fingers at the PPP-led Sindh government, but one must ask why the matter does not come up in meetings of the Council of Common Interest. The reason is simple: no one really cares.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident

Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar fiasco: Eyewitness recounts harassment incident
Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 just found its first crorepati and its a woman

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Photos & Videos

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’

‘Will gift auctioned PM House buffalo to Nawaz Sharif’
'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

'Thugs of Hindustan' trailer launch leaves movie buffs anticipated

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20

Google dedicates a doodle to itself as it turns 20
WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot

WATCH: On-board with Dubai ruling family's first female pilot