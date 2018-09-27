Parched Gwadar

Residents of Gwadar are deprived of pure drinking water for many years now. But the authorities concerned are not doing anything to alleviate the suffering of people. Our country, which is a nuclear power, is unable to provide basic facilities to its citizens. Not every citizen can afford to buy water tankers.

Until when will such conditions continue to exist? Why can’t the authorities concerned come up with a well-thought-out plan to deal with this water crisis?

Zainab Anwar Ali

Kech