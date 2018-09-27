PML-N requests speaker to call Punjab PA session

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-N has filed a request to the Punjab Assembly speaker to convene a session at the earliest.

Malik Nadeem Kamran, Ch Muhammad Iqbal, Samiullah Khan and Zeeshan Rafiq submitted the request on the direction of Punjab Assembly Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz. The opposition leader maintained that there are so many pressing issues that need to be debated and resolved through policy interventions.

The PML-N leader expressed that the core agenda for which the session is mandatory is the district government operations according to Local Government Act, hike in the price of Natural Gas and food items and worsening law and order in the province.

According to the Constitution and the assembly terms of reference, the request needs to be backed by at least 93 members. After this request, the assembly session needs to be called within 15 working days or less.