Adiala Jail superintendent suspended

RAWALPINDI: The Punjab Interior Ministry removed Saeed Ullah Gondal, Superintendent Adiala Jail, and five others on the recommendations of two members probe committee.

A video went viral exhibiting a group of PML N leaders sitting in Superintendent s office with deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the occasion of his release from jail after he his daughter Maryam and son in law Capt (Retd) Safdar were granted bail by Islamabad High Court.