Wed September 26, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 26, 2018

Meheq survives Esha scare in National Ladies Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Meheq Khokhar survived a scare before overcoming Esha Jawad in hard fought two-set match of Subh-e-Nau National Ladies Tennis Tournament being played at the PSB Tennis Courts Islamabad on Tuesday.

Esha Jawad played well in first set against experienced Meheq and gave her opponent close fight. Meheq ultimately won 7-6(2), 6-4.Meheq will now face Sarah Mahboob in semi-finals. Sarah Mahboob won her quarter-final match against Shimza Naz in a one sided contest. Sara Mansoor brushed aside Oreen Jasia in her quarterfinal match without losing a single game. Sara will be against Mahvish Chishtie in semi-final.

Pair of Sarah Mahboob and Meheq Khokhar made their way to final of Ladies Doubles after an easy victory of Shahida Kausar and Mahnoor Sohail. They will face pair of Sara Mansoor and Mahvish in final on Wednesday.

In Girls under-10 quarterfinals, Mahnoor Farooqui won her match against Afifa Siddiqui while Eshal remained winner over Sophia in a closely contested match.

Ladies singles results: Quarterfinals: Sara Mansoor bt Oreen Jasia 6-0, 6-0; Mahvish Chishtie bt Mahnoor Sohail 6-0, 6-0; Meheq Khokhar bt Esha Jawad 7-6(2), 6-4; Sarah Mahboob bt Shimza Naz 6-3, 6-0

Ladies doubles (semifinals): Sarah Mahboob/Meheq Khokhar bt Mahnoor Sohail/Shahida Kausar 6-0, 6-0

Girls under-10: Quarterfinals: Mahnoor Farooqui bt Afifa Siddqui 4-0, 4-0; Eshal bt Sophia Usman 4-1, 5-3

