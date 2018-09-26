PR sets record

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Lahore division has claimed to set a new record by achieving 96 per cent punctuality of trains during September.
According to a press release, Lahore Divisional Superintendent Muhammad Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar said in 24 days of the current month, the punctuality level of trains stood at 96 per cent which was a new record as the same had never happened during the past five years. He said Lahore division controlled traffic of 64 trains on a daily basis.
