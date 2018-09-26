Daraz to unveil new app on Sept 29

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Internet retailer Daraz will unveil its new mobile app for iOS and Android devices on September 29, a statement said on Tuesday.
The new app will allow users to search from various verticals, top up phone, make a selection from the daily brand-vouchers to get discounts, keep an eye out for the daily flash sales, and add favourite products to wish list. It has other new algorithm-assisted features.
KARACHI: Internet retailer Daraz will unveil its new mobile app for iOS and Android devices on September 29, a statement said on Tuesday.
The new app will allow users to search from various verticals, top up phone, make a selection from the daily brand-vouchers to get discounts, keep an eye out for the daily flash sales, and add favourite products to wish list. It has other new algorithm-assisted features.
Comments