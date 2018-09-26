Daraz to unveil new app on Sept 29

KARACHI: Internet retailer Daraz will unveil its new mobile app for iOS and Android devices on September 29, a statement said on Tuesday.

The new app will allow users to search from various verticals, top up phone, make a selection from the daily brand-vouchers to get discounts, keep an eye out for the daily flash sales, and add favourite products to wish list. It has other new algorithm-assisted features.